Julia Darmanin is the winner of the BOV Prize in Medicine 2022.

Instituted in 2006, the BOV Prize in Medicine marks a collaboration between Bank of Valletta and the Department of Medicine at the University of Malta. The prize is awarded on the recommendation of the head of the Department of Medicine to the final-year medical student who obtains the highest mark in the final qualifying examination in Medicine.

Charles Azzopardi, head CSR Department at Bank of Valletta, and Stephen Montefort, academic head of the Department of Medicine at the University of Malta, presented the prize to Darmanin, that consists of a certificate and a monetary donation.

“Despite the academic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, we are proud of the high results obtained by our students, especially by Dr Darmanin, who achieved the highest marks during the final year of her course,” Montefort said.

“The critical role of health professionals was especially highlighted during the pandemic, and we are proud of Dr Darmanin and her colleagues who are the future of this most important profession.”

Azzopardi added: “Bank of Valletta’s support towards education forms part of its ESG commitments, aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all. I take this opportunity to congratulate Dr Darmanin on her achievements and to commend her dedication and commitment to achieve such results.”