Partit Demokratiku is calling on Prime Minister Robert Abela to "do what is expected from him" and replace Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli after a raft of countries booted Malta off their safe-travel lists.

"It is of vital importance that tourism operators have confidence in the tourism ministry and minister for renewed enthusiasm in the industry and for continued investment into their respective operations.

"We therefore appeal to the Prime Minister to do what is expected from him and appoint someone who can get the job done," the party said in a statement.

In a statement, the PD said hospitality operators had shared their grave concerns about the "impending fate of the industry, their investments and their employees and their families".

The knock-on effect on the Maltese economy, which is intimately connected to the tourism industry, will be devastating if the long term downward spiral of visitor numbers continues.

"As a result of the bad handling of the crisis, Malta's tourism product is suffering. Its reputation shall now be one of an irresponsible party island, and thus damages the objective of attracting high spending quality tourism over quantity," PD said.

Malta requires a management team with "competent, experienced and qualified persons" who could hopefully succeed in stopping the haemorrhage and instill some form of stability for the industry.

Farrugia Portelli has faced widespread criticism in recent days over her handling of the impact of the spike in COVID-19 cases on tourism.

Times of Malta has been unable to reach the minister and questions sent on various issues have been pending for days.

On Saturday, the newspaper reported travel agents saying that the UK’s decision to boot Malta off its safe travel list has dealt an “immediate” and “substantial” blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry. As a result, they have had to deal with a wave of cancellations from both tourists and locals.