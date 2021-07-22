Julian Harding proved that his debut in the triathlon sphere was no fluke when he broke the course record he set himself a fortnight ago in the Go&Fun Sprint Triathlon on Sunday.

The new Salina course record now stands at 58 minutes 33 seconds.

First out of the water, Harding went on to the bike course intent on keeping the lead ahead of Keith Galea.

Former swimmer Harding registered improvement in the swim and bike segments but saw a slightly longer time on the run. Nevertheless, the seconds lost in the run did not influence the result which saw him register a new course record.

Harding was followed by Keith Galea who finished the race in 1:02:05.

