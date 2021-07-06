Julian Harding was the star of the show in Salina on Sunday morning when, the former national team swimmer competed in his first triathlon race.

Harding was the outright winner after a very solid performance on the coast road. He was the first out of the water, clocking nine minutes 27 seconds before proceeding onto the 20km bike course keeping a comfortable distance ahead of possible podium contenders Kai Azzopardi and Christopher Fenech.

Harding kept the pace to keep the gap to cross the finish line in 58 minutes and 38. That timing enabled Harding to smash the previous course record of 59 minutes 17 seconds, set by Shaun Galea in September 2019.

Second to finish was Kai Azzopardi.

