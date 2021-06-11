President Julian Pace Bonello, was officially declared President of the Games of the Small States of Europe during the general assembly held this week.

This appointment will be for a period of two years, until Malta hosts the Games in 2023.

The GSSE flag was presented to Pace Bonello by Marti Mandinco, president of the Olympic Committee of Andorra.

Andorra was in line to host the games this year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic their hosting duties have been moved to 2025.

“This is a proud moment for Malta, especially as we get closer to hosting the Games in 2023. We have been collaborating closely with other Olympic Committees, particularly in light of the pandemic,” Pace Bonello said in a statement.

