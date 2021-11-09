Julian Pace Bonello has been reconfirmed as president of the Maltese Olympic Committee after collecting the highest number of votes in an election during the Elective General Assembly of the local governing body of elite sport.

For Pace Bonello this is set to be his third term at the helm of the Maltese Olympic Committee after he had succeeded the late Lino Farrugia Sacco, who incidentally passed away last week, in 2013.

Two members from each of the 42 affiliated associations were eligible for the vote.

During Tuesday’s elections, Pace Bonello collected 62 votes against the 20 collected by Dr Micallef Stafrace and there was one invalid.

