Two out of every three days in July were hotter than the norm, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 38°C on the last day of that month.

The average July temperature stood at 33°C, Malta International Airport’s weather station said, with 20 days that month clocking temperatures higher than the 31.6°C that is the historic average for July.

Sea temperatures were also higher than normal, averaging 27.1°C - 2.4°C higher than the norm.

The last days of July and first days of August were characterised by summer's second heatwave. A heatwave is defined as a period of at least three consecutive days in which the mean monthly maximum temperature is exceeded by at least 5°C.

July 18 was the month’s gustiest day, with northwesterly by westerly winds reaching a maximum of 37 knots and cooling temperatures down to a more moderate 28.2°C.

A week later, the month’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21.5°C during a weekend characterised by light to moderate northwesterly winds.

July days were brightened by 364.7 hours of sunshine, MIA said – slightly higher than the July average of 364.1 hours of sun. Cloud cover, at 0.5 oktas, was lower than the expected 0.9 oktas. July 3 was the sunniest day of the month, with 13 hours of sunshine.

Weather forecast

The weather will be hot and sunny this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 34°C. That is lower than the scorching heat experienced at the start of the week, but still above the average for August.

The giant convective clouds commonly known as l-għerejjex ta’ Santa Marija will not be forming yet, though: the persistent dry airmass over the Mediterranean means conditions are not present for these Cumulus congestus clouds to form over the coming days.