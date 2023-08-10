July was the hottest month ever recorded, the MIA Met Office, whose records go back to 1922, said on Thursday.

The month had a mean air temperature of 29.6°C. The previous record was set in August 1999, when the temperature had averaged 29.2°C.

Last month saw the maximum temperature peak at 42.7°C as a heatwave affected the Maltese Islands. Six consecutive days saw temperatures of 40°C and over.

August 1999 still holds the record for the highest temperature of 43.8°C.

The Met Office said that in 24 days last month the mercury rose past the month’s climate norm of 31.7°C.

The month’s lowest temperature was on 6 July at 21.1°C, falling 1.0°C below the climate norm for the month’s minimum temperature. Back in 1980, the minimum night-time temperature had dipped to 15.5°C, which is much closer to the norm for November than that for July.

Last July’s high temperatures were accompanied by a total of 382.1 hours of sunshine, with even the month’s least sunny day clocking 10.7 hours of sunshine. At 0.3 oktas, the mean cloud cover for the month was lower than the expected 0.8 oktas.

No rain, and less wind than usual

July produced no rain whatsoever and it was also calmer than expected, with the month’s maximum gust reached 31 knots on the second day. Winds from a northwest direction made a much-welcome return towards the end of the month, bringing cooler temperatures to the islands.