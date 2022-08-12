At 27.9°C, the mean sea surface temperature for July was 2.7°C warmer than the climate norm for the month, surpassing even the expected mean temperature for August by 1.2°C, the met office said on Friday.

Detailing last month's weather conditions, the meteorological office said July was another hotter-than-average summer month, with the mean air temperature exceeding the climate norm of 26.9°C by 1.7°C.

July’s maximum temperature peaked at 38.8°C on the second day, while the lowest temperature was recorded on the twelfth day at 21.3°C.

A total of 378.5 hours of sunshine brightened the second month of the meteorological summer, with July 16 clocking a maximum of 13.4 sunshine hours.

At 0.6 oktas, the mean cloud cover for July was slightly lower than the expected 0.8 oktas.

A mere 0.2mm of rain were measured by the Meteorological Office in Luqa, making July slightly wetter than the norm.

The month was calmer than the norm, maintaining an average wind speed of 5.9 knots rather than the expected 6.9 knots. The maximum gust for the month was recorded on July 8 at 34 knots, blowing from the Northwest by the West.

Will it be getting any hotter?

Between Wednesday and Friday, the islands were hit by showers that were locally thundery, gusty and heavy at times.

The met office said such weather is expected at this time of year, with the presence of the għarajjex ta’ Santa Marija, which are synonymous with the month of August, signalling the upcoming seasonal change.

The office is forecasting generally fine weather from Saturday through to Thursday.

The islands are set to experience temperatures that are higher than the August climate norm of 32°C in the coming days, with the temperature expected to peak at 36°C on Wednesday.