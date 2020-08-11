Following a cooler-than-average June, July ushered in hotter days, with the Maltese islands experiencing air temperatures that were higher than expected.

Eighteen July days registered maximum air temperatures that surpassed the climate norm of 31.6°C. On the last day of July, the air temperature peaked at 36°C in Malta as other parts of Europe also sizzled in the heat.

The sea provided some respite from July’s sultry weather to many beachgoers but, at 25.7°C, the mean sea temperature was 1°C warmer than expected.

Data was provided by the weather station at Malta International Airport.

A total of 365.6 hours of summer sunshine were measured during the month and, at 0.9 oktas, the mean cloud cover equalled the climate norm. The islands enjoyed anything between 7.4 and 13.1 hours of daily sunshine, with the brightest day of the month being July 29.

On the day, multiple dust whirls were observed by the Met Office. These whirling columns of dust can reach a height of 30 metres and arise due to unstable air near the ground caused when a surface is strongly heated by the sun.

July was generally calm, maintaining a mean wind speed of 6.8 knots, which is in line with the climate norm. The maximum gust of the month was recorded on the fourth day blowing at 32 knots from a west by northwest direction.

While 0.2 mm of rainfall are expected at this time of year, last July produced only a trace amount of precipitation.