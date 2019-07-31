The average temperature last month exceeded the climate norm of 26.6°C on 22 days, the Met Office said.

It said July followed-up the record-breaking June which had seen temperatures across the Maltese Islands reach 37.8°C.

The maximum temperature for July was 39.6°C on the ninth, at the height of a heatwave. The highest temperature ever recorded for the month of July was on July 9, 1988, when the heat reached 42.7 ˚C.

The mean sea temperature was also over one degree warmer than the climate norm, standing at 26.4°C.

The 5th and the 20th of July proved to be a breath of fresh air to the islands, when temperatures dropped to a minimum of 21°C.

As the mean total cloud cover for the month fell below average, standing at 0.8 oktas, a warmer-than-average July brought with it above-average hours of sunshine.

368.3 hours of bright sunshine were recorded throughout the month, surpassing the climate norm by 4.2 hours. While July registered a mean of 11.9 hours of sunshine daily, the brightest day was July 4th when a total of 13.1 hours of sunshine were recorded.

Despite the spike in temperatures, July was not as dry as expected, with 0.8mm of precipitation being recorded throughout the month by the Met Office. July was also slightly windier than expected, exceeding the climate norm of 6.8 knots by 0.6 knots.

Warmest July globally

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month that July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, while satellite data showed polar ice shrank to its lowest levels.

The average global temperature for the month was 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.