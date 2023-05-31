The Travellers have announced their upcoming single Jum Ġdid, released with its music video.

Jum Ġdid is a fresh song with feel-good vibes from their latest album Inżul u Tlajja’. The song is about the Sindikajr Malti, busybodies who are everywhere in Malta.

Every street has that one nosy neighbour who knows everything. They lurk in the shadows with prying eyes, eager to find out everything.

They know who you are, where you live, what you do, at what time you go to sleep and the colour of your underwear.

They perfected their craft as if it was an art and most probably believe that they are absolutely essential to the community they live in.

Join the club and check out what’s coming out next with The Travellers’ music video latest release, Jum Ġdid.

https://www.facebook.com/thetravellersmalta

https://www.instagram.com/thetravellersmalta/