Jumbo rider Primoz Roglic won the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race on Sunday at the Plateau de Solaison, less than three weeks before the start of the Tour de France.

The Slovenian took second on the eighth and final stage won by his Danish teammate Jonas Vingegaard.

The two Jumbo riders worked together on the final ascent of a stage that included four climbs.

Vingegaard, with Roglic following his rear wheel, delivered the decisive attack with 5.4km to go.

After shaking off their rivals, the two men crossed the line holding hands with Roglic allowing Vingegaard to lead by half a wheel.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta