Outsider Koen Bouwman won stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia on Friday when four riders escaped from the main peloton along the 196km route from Diamante to Potenza.

Spanish rider Juan Pedro Lopez of Trek retains the overall leader’s pink jersey while Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz finished at the same time as the other title pretenders 2min 59sec adrift of the winner.

Bouwman rode the final kilometres with his team leader the 2017 Giro winner Tom Dumoulin, a third Dutchman in Bauke Mollema, and Italy’s Davide Formolo of Team UAE.

