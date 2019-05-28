Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday said Malta was "truly defending European values" such as the fight against corruption, rule of law and press freedom.

He was speaking as he was awarded the Honorary Membership of the National Order of Merit in the Grade of Companion with Star at the Palace in Valletta.

"Malta is defending truly European values that I would like to pay tribute to today," he said.

"They are values that must always be protected and never be taken for granted. they define who we are as people," he added.

"This means the respect for the rule of law, the fight against corruption and freedom of the press. These are non-negotiable European values," Mr Juncker said.

He also reminisced about his Maltese friends, recalling his meetings with "Lawrence" - presumably former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi.

Mr Juncker also praised Malta’s solidarity in issues such as migration.

I’m proud of what we achieved together - Jean-Claude Juncker

“It cannot be that the small countries take the hit but each time you do it because that is who you are,” he said, praising Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for promoting EU values,

“I’m proud of what we achieved together,” he said. “We have saved lives,” Mr Juncker added.

Mr Juncker signs the visitors' book at the Palace in Valletta, as President George Vella and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat look on. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Mr Juncker encouraged more sustainable investments in the country’s economy. He also praised the country for its openness in embracing new emerging economies.

Speaking after Mr Juncker, President George Vella touted the benefits of EU membership.

EU membership assisted governments in safeguarding national interest and European ones, he said.

He heaped praise on various initiatives created under Juncker’s leadership, such as the internal investment plan and the adoption of the Paris climate agreement.

Article amended on July 23: Mr Juncker said Malta was 'defending truly European values'.