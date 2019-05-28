European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Malta on Monday and Tuesday on an official visit, the government said.

He will have talks in Castille with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday evening and will be conferred with the Honorary Membership of the National Order of

Merit in the Grade of Companion with Star after a meeting with President George Vella on Tuesday morning.

Mr Juncker, who has visited Malta several times, is due to end his term on October 31. Former German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen takes over on November 1.