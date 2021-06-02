Today marks the 20th anniversary since the end of the Games of Small States of Europe in San Marino. My first ever participation at GSSE, Games that had ignited a flame which still burns as bright and as strong as I look back to all the years.

Twenty years ago today, I represented my country in the 100km road race and I can vividly remember how proud, excited and terrified I was on the starting line knowing that this was the ultimate test and that all the eyes of Malta were on my and the team’s performance.

Two days earlier Malta-born David Millar had conquered the time trial winning the Games’ first gold medal for Malta and my team-mate Jack Schiavone missed a bronze medal for a handful of seconds.

