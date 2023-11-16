The registered full-time employment in Malta totalled 271,305 in June, an increase of 7.6 per cent over the same month last year, official figures show.

Part-time as a primary job amounted to 34,023, an increase of 3.9 per cent when compared to the same period in 2022, according to the National Statistics Office released on Thursday.

Private sector full-time employment went up by 9.5 per cent over a period of one year reaching 220,092.

Public sector full-time employment increased by 0.2 per cent since June 2022 totalling 51,213.

Compared to June 2022, full-time employment for males went up by 7.8 per cent amounting to 164,428, while that for females increased by 7.3 per cent reaching 106,877.