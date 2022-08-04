Tourism arrivals in June reached 243,956, which was 87.7 per cent of the arrivals in June 2019, before COVID-19 struck, the National Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Total nights spent amounted to 1,577,969, which was 82.1 per cent of June 2019.

The largest share of inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (43.3 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (27.6 per cent). The biggest recovery from June 2019 was in the 0-24 age bracket (91.7 per cent) and the lowest recovery was in the 45-64 age bracket (82.9 per cent)

French, German and Italian residents made up 36.0 per cent of total inbound tourists in June this year.

The biggest share of guest nights (87.2 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay stood at 6.5 nights.

Total tourist expenditure reached almost €216.0 million. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €136.9.

The NSO said tourist arrival between January-June 2022 amounted to 895,096, while the total nights spent reached almost 6.0 million nights. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €695.9 million. Total expenditure per capita stood at €777, decreasing from €862 in 2021.