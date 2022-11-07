Junior College lecturers signed a collective agreement with the University of Malta on Monday, after years of tense negotiations that saw industrial action and strikes.

The preceding agreement expired in 2018. Since then, the Malta Union of Teachers and the University of Malta had been attempting to find agreement on a new deal in negotiations that have been described as difficult.

In January tensions between the University management and MUT came to a head, leading lecturers to walk out. They went on strike for two hours on a Monday, and for an entire day on that Tuesday.

Lecturers had previously stopped answering emails and phone calls, uploading assessment marks, and returning attendance sheets, among other actions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony MUT president Marco Bonnici said “Industrial action, tribunals, questioning the recognition status of the union, and tense disagreements should not be the order of the day.”

Three and a half years to negotiate an agreement is too long, he said.

In view of the delays, the new agreement will expire next year. But benefits due to Junior College lecturers will be given in arrears.

Negotiations will soon restart between the parties for the next collective agreement.

“I hope there will be more respect in the upcoming negotiating period from all sides,” Bonnici said.

University of Malta rector Alfred Vella said that despite conflicts, all parties involved in negotiations acted in good faith with a sense of duty to the institutions.

“The Junior College is a crucial step in the educational development of students, who enter as children and leave as young adults,” he said.

Junior College principal Paul Xuereb said that the agreement has removed a sense of uncertainty among lecturers.

Education minister Clifton Grima said that aside from offering a good financial package for lecturers, the collective agreement recognises lecturers, who have an important role in their student’s educational journey.