Lecturers at the Junior College will go on strike on Monday and Tuesday, causing disruption for around 2,000 students.

The 160 lecturers are walking out over working conditions following a failure to reach a new collective agreement.

They will strike between 11-1pm on Monday and all day on Tuesday, meaning there will be no lectures.

Malta Union of Teachers president Marco Bonnici blamed the "stubbornness of some" and said it was planning further action.

There has been no immediate response from the University of Malta or the Education Ministry.

Some of the Msida-based students are preparing for their mock A-level exams.

Earlier this month MUT warned it will order lecturers to strike if the dispute was not resolved.

"Following six days since we announced a series of industrial actions for lecturers, we are now announcing that Junior College lecturers will strike today for two hours and all day tomorrow," Bonnici said at a news conference outside the college.

The dispute relates to negotiations on the new collective agreement and was declared last August. The negotiations, the union said, reached a standstill and conciliation meetings did not lead to a positive outcome.

Bonnici said the collective agreement expired back in 2018, and lecturers have waited for an update for the past three years.

"The new education Minister Clifton Grima has made attempts to unblock and solve the siutation, however we still have seen no progress due to the stubborness of some," Bonnici said.

He added that the University of Malta has been aware of the situation since last August, when MUT first declared an idustrial dispute.

Bonnici said the next step forward is to proceed with other actions following consultations with its members.