Updated at 3.33pm with University comments

Students applying to enter Junior College will no longer need three passes in the core subjects - Maltese, English, Maths - according to a legal notice published earlier this month. They will also no longer need passes in one of three science subjects.

Previously entrants had to attain passes in all three core subjects, but now only a pass mark in one is required.

A University of Malta spokesperson said any student missing a pass in any of the three would then need to obtain a pass during their two years at Junior College as Maltese, Maths and English are a requisite to join the University.

These entry requirements will impact those applying to join Junior College as of this October.

The legal notice was not announced or explained to the media by the University or the education ministry and only came to light via an article by journalist Manuel Delia on Thursday.

Before the change, students were only admitted to the Junior College, which is part of the University of Malta, if they had passes in Maltese, English Language or Mathematics as well as a science subject.

The requirement for a science subject has now also been scrapped completely.

"Applicants may be admitted to the University as Junior Students at the Junior College of the University if they: either (a) are in possession of six passes in the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) examination at grade 5 or better, provided that one of the subjects must be Maltese, English Language or Mathematics," the legal notice states.

"Students missing one or two subjects from Maltese, English Language or Mathematics must attend preparatory classes at the Junior College in order to satisfy the General Entry Requirements as specified in Regulation 12 of these regulations," the legal states.

The change marks the first time in years that the entry requirements have been changed.

Times of Malta has contacted the University for clarification on the preparatory classes and whether students needed one or two passes in the core subjects. Replies have yet to be received.

It remains unclear what prompted the change and whether this will come into force in the next scholastic year.

PN: An incredible decision that needs to be explained

The Nationalist Party said it was incredible that the entry requirements to the Junior College were changed a few days before the general election, without any discussion or consultation.

It called on the minister of education to explain the decision, which, it said, would have major consequences on students and the education system.

Such a decision could not be taken for partisan reasons, and if this was another attempt to win votes, then Labour was sinking to a new low in an attempt to grab more power, the PN said.