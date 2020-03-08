Simonds Farsons Cisk plc has collaborated with Malta Enterprise on a project for post-secondary students.

The project includes a series of talks and company visits on priority industry sectors, including the food and beverage manufacturing industry, targeted for students who aspire to learn and grow within their respective discipline.

It is purposely designed to complement the students’ studies and to prepare them to face particular dynamics of the industry.

Moreover, through this experience, the students have the opportunity to develop their potential, acquire work ethic values as well as receive invaluable exposure to the work environment.

Through this collaboration, a group of students from Junior College visited Farsons brewery for a talk and a brewery visit early in February.

Farsons Group continues to strengthen the collaboration between the manufacturing industry and education with such initiatives.