Clifton Grima has apologised to commuters - including a wheelchair user - who on Friday had their access to a bus blocked by the parliamentary secretary's car.

On Friday a commuter complained on Facebook that cars, including a government vehicle, had parked on a bus stop on St Julian’s Main Street.

Unable the access the bus from the pavement, the wheelchair-using commuter had to be lifted onto the vehicle instead.

His post highlighting the blocked bus stop sparked a strong reaction on Facebook group Salott, with many calling on government officials to lead by example.

The Facebook post that drew attention to the situation.

When contacted, Commissioner for the Rights of People with Disability Oliver Scicluna told Times of Malta that while citizens were expected to abide by the law, “public people, especially those running the country and people in my position should be giving an example.

“This is more than breaking the law as it is also increasing lack of access to people who can’t access a bus on foot.”

On Saturday morning, Grima apologised on Facebook. He said the car was parked in the “restricted zone” while he attended an official event.

“I apologise and will make sure there will not be a repeat. I have also contacted the person, who rightly so, flagged the case and I apologised for the inconvenience.”