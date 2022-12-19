Two PL MPs received derogatory and threatening letters on Monday, shortly before the House voted on an amendment to Malta’s abortion ban.

Junior Minister Rebecca Buttigieg and MP Randolph De Battista, who received the anonymous letters, informed the Speaker of the House and requested protection.

De Battista has also filed a police report.

The letter to Buttigieg calls the PL MP a “dirty Labour whore” and “baby killer”. In the same letter, the prime minister is also called a "baby killer".

It ends with a threatening undertone: "you will eventually get what you deserve (Ħadd wara Ħadd tasal ta' kulħadd)".

In a separate letter replete with disparaging comments on De Battista’s sexuality, the PL MP gets called "corrupt" and a "freak of nature".

It refers to his partner Cyrus Engerer, saying both will have to face the consequences for the damage caused to Malta.

Asked about the letters following Monday's sitting, prime minister Robert Abela condemned "any form of threats".

Noting he had not seen the content of the letters, he insisted the debate on the abortion amendment should be constructive.

"I understand there are divergent thoughts, but the principle remains abortion will not be introduced in our country," he added.