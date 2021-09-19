This scholastic year, the Junior Science Club, an after-school programme for pupils aged seven to 11, is being extended further and will be held in eight localities in collaboration with Naxxar, Żebbuġ, Pembroke, Żabbar, Marsaxlokk, Senglea, Safi and Għarb local councils.

This year will be the seventh edition of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative, which is organised by the Science Centre in Pembroke run by the Education Ministry’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP).

Pupils taking part in the club can look forward to exciting, fun-learning science investigations and practical activities that will nurture their scientific literacy skills and explore themes that stimulate their curiosity.

The Junior Science Club engages pupils in exciting, fun-learning science investigations and practical activities. Participants will nurture their scientific literacy skills and explore themes that stimulate their curiosity. The club ultimately aims to provide pupils experiences to develop problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and self-appraisal skills and competences.

The club will run on a weekly basis from the end of October till the end of May 2022. All COVID-19 measures will be adhered to throughout the initiative.

Further details about the specific Junior Science Club in the different localities may be obtained from the respective local council or through the Facebook page of the Science Centre, Pembroke.