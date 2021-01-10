A team comprising Martina Micallef, Julia Galea and Elisa Sacco from St Joseph School, Blata l-Bajda, recently won the seventh edition of the Malta Junior Science Olympiad (MJSO). The teams from St Joseph School, Sliema, and St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara, placed second and third respectively.

The MJSO is one of the enrichment initiatives targeting gifted students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) organised by the Science Centre of the Education Department’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP).

The winning team was presented with the MJSO trophy by Robert Aquilina, Data Centre Operations Manager, HSBC Bank (Malta) plc, while all the winners were presented smart watches and certificates of participation by DLAP assistant director Desiree Scicluna Bugeja.