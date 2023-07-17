Jurgen Degabriele has pledged his future to Hibernians FC as the Malta striker has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Paolites expired at the end of last season and there has been a lot of speculation on where the prolific forward will be playing in the coming campaign.

During the past months, Degabriele was approached by several Premier League clubs who inquired about his services.

Floriana were one of the clubs who had entered the race to secure the services of Degabriele while Hibernians never lost hope of convincing their youth product to extend his stay at his club.

