Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp was named FIFA Manager of the Year 2019 after winning the Champions League. Klopp has this year already received a “Goldene Henne” – Germany's top public and media award – in the Sports category.

World Manager of the Year 2019 is a very special honour that recognises far more than sporting success. Besides being a successful football manager, Jürgen Klopp is also a charismatic personality for many people, not only sports fans, but around the world.

Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller congratulated Jürgen Klopp for his fantastic awards: “The Opel brand values are German, exciting and approachable – which is exactly how one can describe his recipe for success. Jürgen Klopp and Opel – a winning team.”

FC Liverpool is only his third club as coach, previously he spent seven years each with the Opel partners 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund. In 2004 he led Mainz 05 into the German Bundesliga for the first time, and with the BVB he became German Champion in 2011 and even won the double in 2012. In 2013, he was in the legendary German-German Champions League final in Wembley with Dortmund against FC Bayern Munich.

They lost that game, as they did the dramatic 2018 final against Real Madrid. But “three times” lucky, they say, and with his third attempt, he crowned his career with FC Liverpool, capturing the European Premier League title.

For Opel, Klopp is the winner par excellence and, as a motivated and committed brand ambassador, he is closely linked to the Rüsselsheim automaker’s successful comeback. Over the past seven years he has played a major role in over 20 Opel TV commercials and has shaped Opel's new brand image in the public with his credible and charismatic manner.

