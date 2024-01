Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced in a shock decision on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015 and has returned the Reds back to one of European football’s powerhouses, said he was “running out of energy”.

The German led Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years in 2020 and to Champions League glory in 2019.

