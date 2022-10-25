Jurgen Pisani described Santa Lucia’s come-from-behind victory over fellow rivals Pietà Hotspurs as ‘massive’ as the Saints finally notched their first success in this season’s Premier League at the eighth attempt on Saturday.

Santa Lucia entered Saturday’s direct clash against fellow rivals Pietà Hotspurs under a huge bout of pressure as they had only one point to show after seven outings and failure to gain maximum points could see the team lose significant ground from the other relegation contenders.

It looked as though Santa Lucia were set for another difficult afternoon when Nick Ghio put the Hotspurs ahead early in the first half.

But the Saints produced a strong response with Nicholas Pulis levelling matters and from then on the team managed to take control before finally grabbing the all-important goal through the prolific Francisco Farias late in the second half.

