A jury resumed its deliberations on Monday in the rape and sexual assault trial of Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy.

The panel of 12 was sent out to consider its verdicts at Chester Crown Court in northwest England on December 5 but did not sit last week.

Mendy, 28, has been on trial since August and denies seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape, and another of sexual assault, against six women.

