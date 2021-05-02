Just 12 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, the lowest since July 29.

An 87-year-old man died at St Thomas Hospital, bringing the death toll up to 416.

This was the 13th consecutive day that the number of new daily cases remained below 50.



A total of 2,036 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, according to data by the health authorities.

The authorities revealed that 20 virus patients recovered overnight,

resulting in the number of active COVID-19 cases falling to 261 – the lowest total since August 6.

A total of 335,848 vaccine doses have been administered with 108,216 being second doses.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Saturday evening that those over 30 can start registering for the vaccine as from Tuesday.