One new case of coronavirus was announced on Wednesday, ending a four-day run of zero cases.

It is a symptomatic, sporadic case, meaning the patient had no known links to previously-detected cases.

But with seven new recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is now down to just 15.

Figures given by the health authorities show that 1,135 tests were carried out overnight, out of a total of 96,266 since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has had 671 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 647, have recovered.

