There were 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the number of people currently infected with the virus falls to a six-month low.

With 65 recoveries, the number of active cases is now 522, the lowest in recent days and equivalent to what it was on October 6.

The number of new cases has been in double digits every day this month.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the death toll at 411.

The new cases were found from 1,992 swab tests, meaning a positivity rate of 1.2%.

On Sunday, Robert Abela urged caution over the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, warning people they needed to continue following mitigation measures as more businesses are allowed to open on April 26.

Schools reopened their doors for students last week and Masses resumed on Sunday.

Restaurants are likely to reopen after Mother's Day in May but bars will be staying shut for longer.

According to figures supplied to Times of Malta, 14 per cent of those listed as ‘COVID-19 fatalities’ did not die from the virus, but had the infection when they passed away.

So far, 288,797 Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine doses have been administered, 90,173 of which are second jabs.

Malta has also received the first batch of a fourth vaccine - the Johnson and Johnson jab, however it is being kept on hold.

The European Medicines Authority on Tuesday decided blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of this vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of Monday, 35.7% of those in their 50s in Malta were administered their first jab.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.