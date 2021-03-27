BirdLife Malta has filed a judicial protest in court seeking to have the spring hunting season halted until statistical criteria required by law to allow a spring hunt are met.

The activist organisation is arguing that only a small fraction of hunters declared their catches during the previous autumn hunting season for quail, making it impossible for authorities to ascertain whether a spring hunt is necessary this year.

In 2020 only 292 hunters or 2.7 per cent of the country’s 10,675 licenced hunters participated in the carnet de chasse – a system through which hunters can register their catches with the authorities.

According to the law, all hunters must declare their catches in full. The law also states that spring hunting is only permitted if the autumn hunting season is not a satisfactory alternative.

BirdLife Malta is arguing that the woefully low percentage of hunters who took part in the registration system indicates that “hunters were motivated to under-declare their quail catches during the previous autumn hunting season, to ensure that authorities had the legal basis to allow hunting for the bird this spring.”

The lack of data available about the previous hunting season means that the government does not have enough information to base its decision to reopen spring hunting this year, the NGO is arguing.

“One notices that Prime Minister Robert Abela continues to appease the hunting lobby. Yet we remind him that he is still responsible to ensure that the law is respected,” BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said.



“The lack of participation by hunters in declaring their catches is once again a symptom of the wrong message Government is transmitting to hunting organisations who have no control of their members.”



Birdlife’s judicial letter was addressed to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit.



Although hunting and trapping has nothing to do with Camilleri’s ministerial portfolio, responsibility for the sector has nevertheless been transitioned to him, despite civil society protestations. Camilleri is a licensed trapper.

Spring hunting season is set to begin on April 10 this year, following a vote to that effect by the government’s advisory Ornis committee.