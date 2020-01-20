Only 350 cars were stopped by the police during road checks on New Year’s Eve, the lowest number in recent years.

Data provided to Times of Malta by the police shows that on the night of December 31 and early January 1, a total of 352 vehicles were inspected by the traffic police, who carried out road checks with the assistance of officers from the Dogs Section as well as the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The previous year, 558 cars were inspected on New Year’s Eve while on December 31, 2017 the police had been even busier, checking more than 1,800 vehicles.

According to the official figures, by the first half of last year the number of licensed vehicles stood at 391,914. The figure was the highest in at least three years.

On New Year’s Day, the police had said in a statement they had not come across anyone who was driving while under the influence of alcohol the previous night.

Three were caught drink-driving in the early of hours of the morning on January 1, the police said. A total of 12 breathalyser tests were carried out.

While the news that nobody was caught behind the wheel drunk quickly made headlines, traffic experts were quick to point out that the number of cars inspected and tests carried out needed to be established before rushing to the conclusion that the drink-driving problem had been eradicated.

One of those analysing the situation is insurers’ association head Adrian Galea, who in recent years has been vocal about the problem of drink-driving on Malta’s roads.

He told Times of Malta the local authorities should be “smarter in their approach towards law enforcement”.

Mr Galea was referring to social media groups set up recently where drivers can inform others of any roadblocks they encounter. Intoxicated drivers resorting to alternative routes are still putting their lives and those of other road users at risk, he told Times of Malta.

One group on Facebook providing drivers with information about roadblocks, traffic accidents and road closures has amassed some 22,000 followers.

“As a general rule, it is good for the police to maintain a presence and visibility on our roads as their presence serves as a deterrent,” he said.

“Education plays a key role as the purpose behind police enforcement is to keep road users safe, and that includes the abusers themselves.

“Standing firm and stopping drunk individuals from sitting behind the wheel is not a sign of weakness but one of responsibility which safeguards life of vehicle occupants and other road users.

“This may require better technology and equipment and possibly amendments at law along the same lines as in other European countries where it is considered illegal to warn other drivers of police presence on the road.”