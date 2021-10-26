On Tuesday, was yet another day of extraordinary tales and adventure.

The 42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race continues to live up to its billing as a blockbuster thriller. Overnight the list of finishers had lifted from seven to 18 by 9am and is now up to 31 as more boats filed across the line.

Some 40 or so crews are on the leg from Lampedusa to Malta and will be relieved to be on the last stretch home.

The weather is predicted to throw another curve ball in the next 12 hours. Winds are forecast to build substantially from the north-east thrashing the northern coast of Malta and the seas down to Lampedusa.

The clubhouse leader has already changed. The British yacht Sunrise, winner of the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race, sits atop the standings.

