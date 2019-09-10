“You have three months to set up an independent public inquiry on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” the Council of Europe told Malta at the beginning of this summer.

That was June 26. Today, we can stretch our hands in front of us and count the remaining days on our fingers: 10 days to go for the three-month deadline.

But what exactly is this inquiry? There are so many complex investigations and court cases going on that we’re either baffled or we’ve decided to switch off and completely zone out. Unfortunately, this is exactly what we cannot afford to be at this moment in time.

Seeing as there’s only 10 days to go, let’s unravel what’s going on, shall we?

What is this inquiry?

An independent public inquiry would be made up of a number of truly objective, discerning, wise people who are not puppets of the government and whose aim would be to speak to people, gather evidence, get to the bottom of whatever it is that they are investigating and fearlessly reach a conclusion. Hearings usually take place in a public forum.

Who is asking for it?

The Caruana Galizia family started asking for an independent inquiry soon after the assassination, because Daphne had been uncovering corruption stories about top people in government, so the eagerness of the government to find out who commissioned the killing was always questioned. Their demand was taken up by several NGOs.

The Council of Europe, earlier this year, studied the events and passed a resolution giving the Maltese government three months to set up an independent and public inquiry.

Hang on, what’s the Council of Europe?

Is it that where we see photos of David Casa and Miriam Dalli with headphones in their ears, doing the thumbs up?

No. Casa and Dalli are based in the European Union Parliament.

The Council of Europe (CoE) has nothing to do with the European Union. It also has nothing to do with those photos where we see of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hugging Jean-Claude Juncker. It has nothing to do with Brussels, and in fact is based in Strasbourg. The CoE was set up in 1949 after the end of the Second World War, when European countries got together to make sure human rights, democracy and rule of law would never be trampled upon again. It has 47 member countries and includes countries like Switzerland and Norway, which are not in the EU.

What is the job of the CoE?

The CoE has a number of monitoring committees. They monitor human rights, for instance, and even have a court for people whose humanitarian rights have been infringed.

The CoE also keeps an eye on corruption in its member countries through a special monitoring body called GRECO (The Group of States against Corruption). Another body of experts, Moneyval, checks suspicious money laundering activities.

Why should it boss Malta around?

Well, Malta is a member of the CoE club, so we have to stick to the club rules not just on human rights but on money laundering and corruption too.

This year, Greco and Moneyval issued scathing reports on Malta, and the Maltese government was told in no uncertain terms that it must take action immediately on clear evidence of high-level corruption and money laundering.

At the very least, the CoE told the government to set up an independent public inquiry on Daphne’s assassination.

The Council of Europe repeatedly made it clear that the police investigation has been weak

If nothing is done, then Malta would be blacklisted, they said.

Black-what?

A country that is blacklisted would be avoided and distrusted when it comes to dealings particularly in financial matters. This would leave a ripple effect on all those working in financial services and which in the long run would affect us all.

Aren’t police investigating?

Yes, the police are investigating Daphne’s assassination. However, the CoE repeatedly made it clear that their investigation has been weak and there are a lot of eyebrow-raising issues. In particular, the police do not appear to be interested in finding out who commissioned the killing.

What is wrong with the investigation?

Several things, according to the CoE. Among them:

1) The Prime Minister has not taken any action whatsoever on his two closest cabinet friends’ involvement in the Panama Papers scandal, despite glaring evidence of wrongdoing;

2) The Prime Minister has not dismissed people suspected of criminal or ethical misbehaviour but instead kept them in office;

3) The Prime Minister kept on giving prominent governmental roles to officials embroiled in dubious dealings, nepotism and conflicts of interest. The police refused to open cases because they said there was no “hard” evidence even if questionable circumstances were undisputed.

Malta’s justice system has been unable to deal with tips, information and requests which come to the attention of the police, prosecution or inquiring judges.

Isn’t this an internal problem?

Well, Malta is tal-Maltin, but not just. It is also a European Union member state, so a problem of corruption and money laundering in Malta is a problem for the EU too.

“If Malta cannot or will not correct its weakness, European institutions must intervene,” said the CoE.

A problem in the EU becomes a problem for the rest of the world, which is why even Hollywood has taken up the Daphne story.

Hollywood? Films?

The Laundromat is an upcoming comedy-drama movie about the Panama Papers, starring Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep. She dedicated her performance to Daphne. And no, Tony Zarb, Meryl Streep is not a traitor.

Will an inquiry be set up?

Well the reactions have been pretty confusing. First the government came out with pitchforks at Peter Omtzig, the Dutch member of parliament who wrote the CoE report. Then the Prime Minister told Maltese journalists in Valletta “Pfft, there will be no inquiry!”

Slightly after that, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmelo Abela, told journalists in London there that “my Prime Minister has made it very clear that a public inquiry will be set up, and the public inquiry will be set up within the three months that the Council of Europe stated”.

Err, okay.

Uh, and then Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said that the government was “still seeking advice from the Attorney General” to ensure that an independent, public inquiry “would not in any way damage” any ongoing investigation or court case.

Can that happen?

No. Of course not.

Is government bound to set up the inquiry?

Not really, no. No one is holding the government at gun point saying, “arma, isa!” The government can choose not to set it up. But, obviously, there will be repercussions on the already crumbling reputation of the country. Even in the deepest parts of Iran, a friend of mine met an Iranian who spoke to him about Malta’s scandals of money laundering.

And if not?

The Council of Europe will up their scrutiny, and, eventually, Malta will become a blacklisted country.

What’s government waiting for?

God knows. For goodness sake, just do it.

