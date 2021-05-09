Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday as the vaccination programme was set to reach 60% of Malta's adult population.

Six cases were reported on Saturday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said in an early Sunday morning tweet that within the next 24 house, 60% of Malta's adult population would have taken at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authorities in their daily report at 12.30pm said 375,986 jabs were administered over the past 24 hours. 257,781 people had a first dose and 119,427 were fully vaccinated.

No new deaths were reported.

31 people recovered, with the number of active virus cases now standing at 225.