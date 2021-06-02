Just 10,184 tourists visited Malta in April 2021 spending 175,606 nights on the island.

Malta officially restarted its tourism season on Tuesday, when 1,500 passengers were expected to arrive at Malta International Airport. But scheduled flights had only a fraction of the passengers they normally carry, as confidence in travel takes time to build up after the COVID-19 pandemic, which shattered the local tourism industry.

The National Statistics Office said on Wednesday that 6,577 of the tourists in April came for holiday, while 2,526 came for business.

More than half, 50.5%, were aged between 25 and 44 followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (24%). A total of 40.7% of arrivals reside in Italy.

The average length of stay stood at 17.2 nights and total tourist expenditure was estimated at €8.8 million.

January-April 2021

A total of 43,433 tourists came to Malta between January and April, 88.3% fewer than in the same period in 2020.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €39.3 million, 82.5% lower than in the same period in the previous year. Total expenditure per capita stood at €904, increasing from €607 in the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of longer stays.