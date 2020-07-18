A total of 160,000 of the 440,000 sets of government vouchers being sent to homes across the country have so far been distributed by MaltaPost.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Friday that there was a limit to the number of vouchers staff could deliver each day so he could not give a timeline as to when everyone would receive them.

He had announced the €44 million initiative on June 30, through which all residents over 16 are being gifted €100 worth of vouchers.

Four of the five €20 vouchers can be spent in restaurants and accommodation, while the remaining voucher can be used in shops or for services which had to close during the pandemic. They are valid until September 30.

The move is aimed at stimulating the economy post-pandemic. And while it is being welcomed by the Malta Chamber of SMEs, there is concern that any delay in businesses registering to accept the vouchers will reduce the window customers have to spend them.

“We are urging our 7,000 members – as well as all small and medium business owners – not to waste time in preparing for when customers present the vouchers at their premises,” Abigail Mamo, of Malta’s Chamber of SMEs, said.

The Economy Ministry said around 4,000 of the 25,000 eligible businesses have already registered.

“During the first week, the uptake by companies was low. But as soon as retailers saw that customers wanted to use vouchers, we saw a spike in those signing up,” Schembri noted.

Once customers use the vouchers, businesses can redeem the cash through the government’s digital app. An account provided during registration will then be debited on the same day.

As well as Malta’s Chamber for SMEs, the initiative is supported by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

MHRA president Tony Zahra said the group will be conducting a survey among its members in the coming days to see if the idea is boosting businesses.

However, some small companies are concerned they will not be able to compete with larger businesses, who are offering to double the value of the vouchers when used at their premises.

But Schembri says it is down to individuals to be creative.

“That’s normal competition, with or without the vouchers. As a government, we cannot stop companies from promoting it,” he said.

For more information one can visit vouchersmimcol.com.