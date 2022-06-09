Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia has played down suggestions that tonight’s UEFA Nations League clash against Estonia could prove decisive in the race for promotion to League C and has urged his players to just focus on their game and try and get the best possible result.

The national team arrive for today’s match against Estonia in high spirits after second half goals from Jan Busuttil and Matthew Guillaumier handed the team a 2-0 win in San Marino.

That result left both Malta and Estonia with an identical record of one win from one match and two goals scored and none conceded and there has been increasing talk in the media of the importance of today’s match with many suggesting that whoever prevails will have made a giant step towards promotion.

However, Mangia has quickly played down such talk.

