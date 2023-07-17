I could start this writing with a captivating narrative to entice readers, but there is no room for pleasantness within today's discourse, for the current state of affairs is far from pleasant and undeniably tragic. Nonetheless, amidst challenging circumstances, there is hope for a resilient spirit and a collective determination to bring about positive change and create a brighter future. This piece is about human life, the value of human life and our relationship with it – if only we are allowed to establish it.

Ironically enough, it is one of the main pillars of the true meaning of sustainability, yet how truly this is understood, meant, and let alone practised, is another thing. The very notion that we require rules and guidelines to encourage society as a whole to act in the interest of the 'common good' may already suggest an inherent issue. Having leaders and decision-makers undermining the rules and guidelines intended to safeguard life and promote society's welfare, elevates the concern to a new level. In a profit-driven world, the role of morality and ethics is challenged as stakeholders are tempted to compromise and often sacrifice that which is morally right, for that which facilitates an alternative commodity or possibility. Such choices can conceivably be justified in the name of different phenomena such as economy or politics.

However, the consequences of this, are experienced by society at large. This is even more exposed in times of crisis, where there is a higher consciousness of the importance of the ‘common good.’ The crux of the matter lies in the hands of leaders and their inclinations towards the common good or otherwise. So here we are, amid it all while money talks and change is happening - for the better or the worse. Change doesn’t impact everyone in the same way. Some benefit, some adapt, and others suffer. Embracing these undeniable realities, let us explore a few goals that leaders bear the responsibility of not only implementing, but also embodying, educating, inspiring, and advocating for the betterment of individuals and society as a whole.

Good health and well-being

While governance traditionally focuses on political and economic aspects, there is a critical and inseparable component that often goes overlooked: the role of good health and well-being. Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) (United Nations, 2022), which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, is not merely a health agenda but a fundamental pillar of effective governance. When news reaches us about incidents or devastating occurrences in foreign lands, such as natural calamities, earthquakes, or acts of war, we often find ourselves contemplating the presence of local individuals in those areas and feeling a shared concern for our fellow citizens.

In such moments, our instinct is to swiftly unite and embark on various initiatives aimed at providing assistance and support to those who require it. The combination of bravery and awareness during times of crisis is an essential virtue that empowers us to take prompt action, enabling us to bring about positive transformations in the lives of people, irrespective of whether these events unfold on foreign soil or in our local communities. The meaning and understanding of health and well-being is not only limited to equal access to healthcare fostering stability, resilience, and social harmony. It also extends to having a sense of safety, assurance and peace of mind.

Transparency and accountability are critical tenets of good governance. When governments prioritize SDG 3, they demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of their citizens.

Sustainable cities and communities

Among the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations (United Nations, 2022), SDG 11 specifically focuses on creating sustainable cities and communities. The aim is to enhance livability and well-being. Sustainable development does not hinder the process of growth, but supports it as the citizens' well-being is intrinsically linked to their environment and that sustainable urban development is vital for creating thriving communities. One of the key pillars of good governance is promoting social inclusion and equality. Sustainable cities provide equitable access to essential services, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for all residents, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds. It also acknowledges the interdependence between environmental sustainability and the well-being of current and future generations.

Creating genuinely sustainable cities and communities goes beyond the mere existence of green spaces and green walls. While these elements are valuable, true sustainability requires a harmonious integration of the three pillars: Environmental, Social, and Governance aspects. Without this holistic approach, it runs the risk of being perceived as deceptive greenwashing. Achieving sustainability necessitates a balanced consideration of all three aspects, with none being prioritized at the expense of the others. By prioritizing SDG 11, governments address disparities and bridge the gap between marginalized and privileged communities. This inclusive approach fosters social cohesion, strengthens trust in governance, and promotes a more just and equitable society.

Peace, justice and strong institutions

Justice. The foundation of stability and prosperity. The assurance of human rights and social inclusion. The enabler of peace and resilience. Without peace, societies face persistent conflict, instability, and the erosion of social fabric. Good governance acknowledges that peace is not merely the absence of violence but the presence of harmonious relationships, dialogue, and respect for diversity. Justice, both social and legal, ensures that all citizens are treated equitably and have access to fair processes and systems. Amidst the space between intended outcomes and actual events, various challenges and underlying factors may shape the trajectory. It is acknowledged that life is dynamic, accompanied by inevitable changes, wherein some individuals benefit, others adapt, and some endure hardships.

As the call for justice grows louder, the demand for it becomes more pressing. Nevertheless, if justice is regarded as an intrinsic virtue, there exists no valid reason that should impede its pursuit. Strong institutions, characterized by transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, provide the framework for effective governance. By prioritizing SDG 16 (United Nations, 2022), governments lay the groundwork for sustainable development and progress. Only through the concerted efforts of governments, institutions, and individuals can we build a society where peace, justice, and strong institutions prevail, ushering in an era of sustainable development and equitable governance.

As the journey toward sustainability continues, we yearn for a future where our concern for the environment is driven by its inherent value, transcending mere guidelines. We aspire to a time when the well-being of human life is prioritized based on its intrinsic worth, surpassing any prescribed rules. We long for a society that upholds good governance as a matter of principle, going beyond regulatory frameworks. Our deepest desire is for actions to align with what ought to be, rather than settling for what might suffice.

About the author

Lucille Cachia is the Director of Exereco Ltd. Passionate about learning and research, she has explored various fields of study ranging from Sociology, Ethics, Business Administration, Fashion and Marketing, amongst others. She has a special interest in Business Sustainability.