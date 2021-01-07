Only three courtrooms out of 27 are currently equipped for online sittings, and only a single member of staff can handle them, the Opposition observed on Thursday.

It said that despite COVID-19 for much of last year, the justice minister had wasted time and focused elsewhere.

As a result, officers and staff of the court were every day having to physically attend court sittings, with a risk to their health and that of their families.

The shadow minister for justice, Jason Azzopardi, who signed the statement criticised the minister for ignoring the concerns of the members of the legal profession and called for the situation to be rectified.