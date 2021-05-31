Just two people tested positive for COVID overnight, while another four recovered, according to new health data.

No deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

This means Malta currently has 66 active COVID cases.

Meanwhile, 208,118 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 515,662 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs have been administered.

Tourism season will open tomorrow, June 1.

On Monday Times of Malta reported that hoteliers are feeling positive, as they begin to receive bookings for the summer months and are optimistic that the demand will continue to rise.