A second care home for people with neurological conditions needs just under a million euro to complete, which Bjorn Formosa hopes to be able to collect by the end of this summer.

The young man has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ever since he was diagnosed with the fatal disease aged 28 in 2015.

He set up the ALS Malta Foundation and opened Malta’s first home that offers services to patients with ALS, multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.

That home in Qormi is however already full, prompting him and his wife Maria to campaign for a second care facility in Żebbuġ.

Bjorn Formosa

Works on this second facility are ongoing. The home is meant to help sufferers of neurological conditions live an independent life as much as possible.

It will be equipped with an indoor pool and small gym to help with the residents' therapy, and a chapel for religious functions.

So far, around 85 per cent of the needed €5.5 million have been collected through activities, the selling of goods and products and telethons.

The last such telethon will be held on September 26.

Called 926tofinish to mark the date it will be held on, it also symbolises the remaining funds that need to be collected to complete the home.

It will be aired from noon to midnight on all local TV stations and streamed live on Facebook.

"The never-ending list of patients waiting eagerly for the launch of this new home is getting bigger," he told Times of Malta readers.

"ALS Malta is devoted to helping all patients that require help with palliative care, electronic devices and other devices that will ease the life of the concerned patient. Currently ALS Malta is helping more than 200 patient."

€15 donations can be made by calling on 5170 2016, while €20 can be made on 5100 2017 and €25 on 5180 2018.

People can also donate €6.99 by sending an SMS on 5061 8936 or €11.65 on

5061 9271.

Donations can also be made through BOV Mobile pay to send a donation via this number 79096249