In many developed countries, such as Malta, leadership is based on democratic politics, where the people elect governments through elections. Although governments have attempted to exercise fair and impartial administration, unfortunately history has constantly exposed situations where injustice has reigned.

Reading through the written history of man shows (and perhaps even more, the unwritten history) that injustice has always been present in one way or another. Therefore, the obvious question is: if man creates injustice, why cannot it be eliminated by man?

Unfortunately, in reality, this is a rhetorical question and one that we will probably never have an answer to. For this reason, today, I wanted to share some thoughts on the suffering that a human being can go through when he is a victim of injustice.

It is worth mentioning that injustice may not be evident or that the victim is aware of injustice being done to him. I say this because it is also a fact that injustice can be done with the least possible manifestation and can even be portrayed as something beneficial for the individual, thereby making it permissible.

We must keep in mind that behind every injustice that takes place there is a man and his family. The suffering that a victim of injustice goes through has a domino effect on those close to them. The repercussions they have on man and those around him cannot be calculated or imagined.

I am convinced that every one of you reading these thoughts has gone through some form of injustice. Not necessarily injustice from public entities but also from your own family or friends. Regardless of where it stems from, injustice leaves a mark. I do not believe that someone is not affected when he is faced with injustice.

Politics has presented me with many cases of injustice from all walks of life

To me, such people are trying to avoid the truth or are in denial. Someone struck by injustice will have to first go through a process of ‘healing’, even if justice is subsequently given out.

Undoubtedly, the most important thing that a human being needs when he has gone through every moment of difficulty in life is support. Unfortunately, the worst thing we can do is to show lack of empathy.

Instead of providing the much-needed solace, we tell the victim that everything will be forgotten and everything will pass. Someone who has gone through a similar situation needs someone who understands him and not someone who will diminish the importance of his problem. It is for this reason that professional help is required.

As a politician, I have always tried to help people in such circumstances and this I did by listening and providing assistance, despite my limitations. But I always tried to understand the pain the other person might be experiencing. Should the situation progress, it is a moral obligation to recommend professional help.

Unfortunately, politics has presented me with many cases of injustice and this from all walks of life. Therefore, I can empathise with people who have gone through such an experience, as I, too, as a human, have suffered and, yes, I too found someone in my life who helped get me back on my feet.

For this reason, I entered politics to provide support to all those who have faced obstacles as they moved forward in life. I could have easily stayed in the comfort of my home and leave those suffering to be cared for by others. If I had done that, I would surely have felt guilty. knowing I could have made someone else’s life better but did not.

Politics is there to make all our lives better. If this is not at the top of a politician’s agenda, then he should not call himself a politician but an opportunist.

George Muscat, independent councillor, Qormi