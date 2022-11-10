The justice ministry’s budget increase is proof of the importance that the government pays to the sector, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said on Thursday.

A budget of €49 million has been allocated to the justice ministry for 2023, a six per cent increase over this year.

“The justice budget is three times bigger than the last budget presented by a PN government,” the justice minister said.

Attard was speaking at the law courts following a short visit to a number of newly-constructed offices.

Investment in physical and digital infrastructure, as well as human resources, are aimed at reducing delays and making the justice system more accessible, the minister said.

A new criminal and family courtroom will be built inside the Maltese law courts, while the process to identify a new courthouse in Gozo is set to begin.

Reform in the procedures for the compilation of evidence and in magisterial inquiries should also speed up the process of hearings.

Two new judges will soon be appointed and two new magistrates are expected to follow, Attard said.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Johann Galea, said European funding has been allocated to the digitalisation of the justice system, with several measures set to be implemented.

“Digitalisation will help improve the court’s accountability, transparency and openness... justice should be accessible and people-centred,” he said.

AI and a more cohesive digital system will facilitate cooperation between institutions, he said.

Courtrooms will also have better video conferencing equipment and cameras specifically designed to read documents and new audio-capturing equipment will be installed.