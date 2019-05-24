Back in the 19th century, former British statesman and Prime Minister William Gladstone famously proclaimed that “justice delayed is justice denied”. This was later on reiterated by Martin Luther King, Jr when in his letter from the HM Prison Birmingham wrote that “we must come to see with the distinguished jurist of yesterday that ‘justice too long delayed is justice denied’. We have waited for more than 340 years for our God-given and constitutional rights”.

Notable recognitions of delays in the justice system often recognise the standpoint of the accused or victim, and advise that for a person looking for justice, the time taken for the determination of their issue is critical to the justice experience.

In essence, these acknowledgements are uniform with more studies which show that the length of proceedings is a crucial factor in determining whether or not parties to a suit consider that the justice system is just and fair.

Historically, criminal trials from the 17th to the early 20th centuries were very distinct from those of today. The accused was granted minimal rights – legal representatives rarely attended proceedings, while prosecutors and judges used extensive discretion in their exposition of the law. Simply put, the rights of the accused were not a priority – but courts were efficient.

Change was significantly stimulated in the 19th century, with several legislative implementations seeking to improve the rights of the accused. The rights of the accused during a criminal trial were subsequently crystallised with the enactment of the European Convention of Human Rights.

Article 6 of the said Convention pronounces guarantees, which are diverse but emanate from one fundamental right – the right for each and every individual to be afforded a fair hearing.

One such guarantee is the administration of justice without delays.

Nevertheless, even though various conventions, regulations and international legislative instruments oblige our Courts to deal with cases in a reasonable and timely manner, there are no hard and fast rules indicating what is to be reckoned as reasonable time.

The European Court of Human Rights constantly reiterates that in order to decide whether the length of proceedings is reasonable or not, the Courts should look into the facts of the case, the conduct of the applicant, as well as into the complexity of each and every case.

This was the matter at hand in the case of Antonio Gatt v Attorney General decided by the Civil Court, First Hall in its Constitutional Jurisdiction on June 27 (91/2018 RGM).

To put things into context, in this particular case, the claimant was arraigned before the Court of Magistrates in 2001. After 12 sittings the Prosecution declared that all evidence in favour and against the accused was compiled and that there was no further evidence to produce. Subsequently, the Attorney General issued a bill of indictment ordering Mr Gatt to be tried before the Criminal Court.

Later on, the Attorney General insisted that a certain Simon Xuereb, who was also undergoing separate criminal proceedings related to the commission of the crimes with which the claimant was being accused of and who had already testified in the criminal proceedings instituted against claimant, had to testify again once his proceedings were decided once and for all.

Considering that, according to the prosecution Mr Gatt’s criminal proceedings heavily depended on Xuereb’s testimony, the Criminal Court acceded to said request and the claimant had no other option other than to patiently wait for the criminal proceedings against Xuereb to take their course while his proceedings were stalled. It must be pointed out that during this period all of claimant’s assets were frozen and he had to adhere to strict bail conditions.

In its accurate observations, the Court noted that despite the fact that the proceedings against Xuereb were concluded back in 2009 and the Prosecution was obliged to inform the Criminal Court regarding such judgment, the Prosecution never did so and consequently in 2014 the proceedings instituted against the claimant were still stalled.

On July 11, 2018 the claimant was not found guilty of any of the charges

In its judgment, while referring to several other judgments of the European Convention of Human Rights, the Court concluded that the length of said criminal proceedings was not reasonable and this due to unnecessary delays caused by the Prosecution. The Court then decided that there was a breach of the claimants’ right of fair hearing within reasonable time and ordered the Attorney General to pay the claimant the sum of €10,000 as a form of non-pecuniary compensation as well as the costs of the case.

Rene Darmanin is junior associate with Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.